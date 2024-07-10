Project Manager

A leading financial firm is looking for a Project Manager to join their team for a 6-month contract in Cape Town.

Description:

Project delivery from start to completion

Exceptionally skilled in the principles of Agile and project management.

Motivate project completion

Engage with IT and business stakeholders.

Oversee all project-related activities

Accelerate delivery among the different role-players and within the group hierarchies.

Effective project risk management and communication, as well as risk mitigation

Effective management of project problems and their resolution

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification

5 years experience in a similar role within complex enterprise environments.

Experience in managing projects in the SDLC

Advanced understanding of software delivery project approach

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects

Ability to develop detailed project plans

Advanced competency using Microsoft Project

Agile/SCRUM Master Certification

Project Management qualification preferred

PMP/CAPM and/or Prince2 certification preferred

Desired Skills:

project manager

Agile

SDLC

