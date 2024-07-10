Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a short-term contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Take responsibility for the delivery of two medium-sized and one small project, from initiation to completion in the Sanlam Investment Group business

Highly proficient in Project and Agile Management principles, methods, techniques and tools

Drive out the execution of the projects

Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including Clients, Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered

Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition

Expedite delivery within the Sanlam group structures and across the various role-players

Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks

Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues

Experience

At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments

Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects

Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path

Advanced competency using Microsoft Project

Agile / SCRUM Master Certification

Degree / Diploma with Project Management (Preferred)

PMP / CAPM and/or Prince2 Certification (Preferred)

Competencies

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

Professional qualification and / or project management certification would be advantageous

Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

