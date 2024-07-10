Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A leading financial firm is looking for a Project Manager to join their team for a 6-month contract in Cape Town.
Description:
- Project delivery from start to completion
- Exceptionally skilled in the principles of Agile and project management.
- Motivate project completion
- Engage with IT and business stakeholders.
- Oversee all project-related activities
- Accelerate delivery among the different role-players and within the group hierarchies.
- Effective project risk management and communication, as well as risk mitigation
- Effective management of project problems and their resolution
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification
- 5 years experience in a similar role within complex enterprise environments.
- Experience in managing projects in the SDLC
- Advanced understanding of software delivery project approach
- Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects
- Ability to develop detailed project plans
- Advanced competency using Microsoft Project
- Agile/SCRUM Master Certification
- Project Management qualification preferred
PMP/CAPM and/or Prince2 certification preferred
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- Agile
- SDLC