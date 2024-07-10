Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 10, 2024

A leading financial firm is looking for a Project Manager to join their team for a 6-month contract in Cape Town.

Description:

  • Project delivery from start to completion
  • Exceptionally skilled in the principles of Agile and project management.
  • Motivate project completion
  • Engage with IT and business stakeholders.
  • Oversee all project-related activities
  • Accelerate delivery among the different role-players and within the group hierarchies.
  • Effective project risk management and communication, as well as risk mitigation
  • Effective management of project problems and their resolution

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification
  • 5 years experience in a similar role within complex enterprise environments.
  • Experience in managing projects in the SDLC
  • Advanced understanding of software delivery project approach
  • Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects
  • Ability to develop detailed project plans
  • Advanced competency using Microsoft Project
  • Agile/SCRUM Master Certification
  • Project Management qualification preferred
    PMP/CAPM and/or Prince2 certification preferred

Desired Skills:

  • project manager
  • Agile
  • SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position