Redington signs up Vertiv

Redington has announced a strategic distribution partnership with critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider Vertiv.

The collaboration aims to empower channel partners across Africa to leverage the transformative potential of Vertiv’s technology and expand its reseller network.

The partnership leverages Redington’s established presence and expertise in emerging markets, particularly in data centre transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside Vertiv’s power and cooling technology, resources, and over 50 years of experience in critical infrastructure services. It is expected to unlock new opportunities for Vertiv to extend its reach within the regional channel market.

The partnership includes Vertiv’s entire Integrated Solutions portfolio and IT channel product stack, spanning Africa. This comprehensive offering enables Redington to deliver a complete suite of Vertiv’s cutting-edge solutions to its extensive network of channel partners and end users.

“As Vertiv continues to expand its footprint across Africa, this strategic partnership with Redington marks a significant milestone in our journey,” says Wojtek Piorko, MD for Africa at Vertiv. “Africa is a critical region for Vertiv as a business, and we look forward to supporting local customers in meeting their efficiency, scalability and sustainability goals into the future, together with Redington.”

Dharshana Kosgalage, executive vice-president: technology solutions group at Redington Middle East and Africa, comments: “At Redington, we’re constantly seeking strategic partnerships that fuel innovation and drive growth across Africa.

“Our collaboration with Vertiv exemplifies this commitment. Vertiv’s industry-leading technology perfectly complements our extensive reach, creating a powerful value proposition for businesses across the continent. We’re confident this alliance will catalyse Africa’s digital revolution.”

The distributor will hold specialised training and partner empowerment sessions to enable its channel network to effectively deliver Vertiv’s portfolio, as well as managing inventory to serve the market without delays and designing solutions to meet customers’ specific requirements alongside partners.