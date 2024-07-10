Senior Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leader in the Banking and Financial space is on the lookout for a Software Quality Engineer to join their team.

Use the automation test kit (frameworks and pre-defined test tools) to inspect, analyse, design, develop, implement and execute on re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution, whilst aligning to the prescribed enterprise quality practices and standards.

.Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.

Preferred Qualification

Bootcamp training in Agile and DevOps.

Preferred Certifications

ISTQB Agile Foundation. ISTQB Advanced certification (preferred).

Bootcamp training in Agile DevOps.

Minimum Experience Level

5 – 8 years Test automation experience.

Testing of Web Mobile frontends and APIs.

Insprint automation using established Test Tools and Frameworks.

Non-Functional Testing and integration into DevOps Pipelines.

Required Technical Knowledge

Programming (OOP).

Java Development with J2EE and/or Springboot knowledge (Advanced).

Automation testing using Selenium.

Use of repository systems ie: AzureRrepos.

Testing of Services using automation tools such as Rest Assured ( SOAPUI).

BDD and TDD.

Continuous Integration (CI) process with Jenkins/Azure.

Agile methodology and working in agile teams.

Use of Maven.

Use of Jira and Confluence.

Exposure to Cloud technology.

Experience in building stubs.

Behavioural Competencies

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills.

Guiding Team Success.

Building Customer Relationships.

Decision Making.

Innovation.

Driving for Results.

High-Impact Communication.

Job Responsibilities

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders through transparent communication which align to the Company’s Values.

Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our clients.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to nWoW.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structured quality assurance solution, aligned to enterprise quality practices and standards, within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business needs into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and acceptance criteria per story.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

