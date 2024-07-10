Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join our team in Cape Town- hybrid.

Role Details:

Requirements Documentation

Stakeholder management and communication skills

Execution of business analysis methodology

Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need.

Able to assist with project requirements planning.

Applying and anticipating technical expertise

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Impact Assessment

Ad-hoc reporting

Process and data integrity

Project Management Skills

Strong Business Analytic Skills

Execution and implementation of identified solutions and processes

Experience and Qualifications required:

5 + years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to gather and interpret information.

Background in compliance and or Anti Money Laundering processes (Advantageous).

Project experience through a life cycle of implementation.

Proficiency in business process analysis, requirement elicitation, and documentation.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with diverse stakeholders.

Detail-oriented mindset with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Experience in mapping out complex business processes.

Professional certifications in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA, BA diploma).

Solid understanding of Business Processes and project ways of working.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analysis

process documentation

