Senior Data Scientist

Jul 10, 2024

We are looking for a highly experienced and innovative Senior Data Scientist with a proven track record of delivering advanced analytical solutions and driving data-centric decision-making in diverse industries. Demonstrates strong leadership capabilities, mentoring junior data scientists, and leading cross-functional teams to implement end-to-end data solutions. Adept at communicating complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influencing strategic business decisions through data-driven insights.

What you’ll do:

Evolve the ADA strategy development, implementation, analysis and tracking

  • Evaluate the performance of ADA strategies that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.

  • Document, recommend, and present key ADA results/findings and design improved strategies that will outperform previous strategies, following the appropriate governance processes for strategy approval.

Provide forecasting and regular ADA MI

  • Forecasting of key ADA metrics as per operating plans.

  • Timely and accurate production of MI reports to track ADA performance and variance analysis explaining actual values against business forecasts.

  • Make appropriate recommendations to address unfavorable variances.

Lead analytical projects

  • Develop and drive project plans for major ADA development including securing resources to ensure its on-time, within budget and to-quality implementation.

  • Prove the business effectiveness and/or efficiency of analytically driven implementations (Post Implementation Reviews) and based on proven results or convincing analytical prediction, recommend and implement appropriate champion/challenger strategies to continually “test and learn” to improve ADA profitability.

Contribute to quality and governance standards

  • Oversee and ensure that ADA analytics are performed to the required standards.

  • Ensure awareness, adherence and compliance to the Governance Policies and any other related policies and procedures.

Provide effective stakeholder and resource management

  • Align ADA implementations to Business Unit resourcing requirements to ensure they’re on-time, within budget and to the required standards.

  • Effectively integrate with stakeholders to ensure implementation practicality and business quality as appropriate.

  • Coach and mentor Data Scientists, Analysts and others in the team as required.

Your expertise:

  • Proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics.

  • Experience in working in an outsourced environment and effectively implementing solutions using both internal and external resources.

  • Experience in SAS Advanced programming (or equivalent) for statistical analysis and manipulation of very large data sets.

  • At least 3-5 years analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (retail, banking, telecoms etc.).

  • Retail experience advantageous.

Qualifications:

  • University degree in Business or Mathematics or Statistics or Operational Research or Economics or Engineering or Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent or 12 Months Contract

  • Location: Cape Town

  • Work Environment: Hybrid (4 Days Onsite, Fridays are Remote)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

