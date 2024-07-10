Senior Data Scientist

We are looking for a highly experienced and innovative Senior Data Scientist with a proven track record of delivering advanced analytical solutions and driving data-centric decision-making in diverse industries. Demonstrates strong leadership capabilities, mentoring junior data scientists, and leading cross-functional teams to implement end-to-end data solutions. Adept at communicating complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influencing strategic business decisions through data-driven insights.

What you’ll do:

Evolve the ADA strategy development, implementation, analysis and tracking

Evaluate the performance of ADA strategies that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.

Document, recommend, and present key ADA results/findings and design improved strategies that will outperform previous strategies, following the appropriate governance processes for strategy approval.

Provide forecasting and regular ADA MI

Forecasting of key ADA metrics as per operating plans.

Timely and accurate production of MI reports to track ADA performance and variance analysis explaining actual values against business forecasts.

Make appropriate recommendations to address unfavorable variances.

Lead analytical projects

Develop and drive project plans for major ADA development including securing resources to ensure its on-time, within budget and to-quality implementation.

Prove the business effectiveness and/or efficiency of analytically driven implementations (Post Implementation Reviews) and based on proven results or convincing analytical prediction, recommend and implement appropriate champion/challenger strategies to continually “test and learn” to improve ADA profitability.

Contribute to quality and governance standards

Oversee and ensure that ADA analytics are performed to the required standards.

Ensure awareness, adherence and compliance to the Governance Policies and any other related policies and procedures.

Provide effective stakeholder and resource management

Align ADA implementations to Business Unit resourcing requirements to ensure they’re on-time, within budget and to the required standards.

Effectively integrate with stakeholders to ensure implementation practicality and business quality as appropriate.

Coach and mentor Data Scientists, Analysts and others in the team as required.

Your expertise:

Proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics.

Experience in working in an outsourced environment and effectively implementing solutions using both internal and external resources.

Experience in SAS Advanced programming (or equivalent) for statistical analysis and manipulation of very large data sets.

At least 3-5 years analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (retail, banking, telecoms etc.).

Retail experience advantageous.

Qualifications:

University degree in Business or Mathematics or Statistics or Operational Research or Economics or Engineering or Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent or 12 Months Contract

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment: Hybrid (4 Days Onsite, Fridays are Remote)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

