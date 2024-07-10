Senior Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a highly experienced and innovative Senior Data Scientist with a proven track record of delivering advanced analytical solutions and driving data-centric decision-making in diverse industries. Demonstrates strong leadership capabilities, mentoring junior data scientists, and leading cross-functional teams to implement end-to-end data solutions. Adept at communicating complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and influencing strategic business decisions through data-driven insights.
What you’ll do:
Evolve the ADA strategy development, implementation, analysis and tracking
- Evaluate the performance of ADA strategies that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.
- Document, recommend, and present key ADA results/findings and design improved strategies that will outperform previous strategies, following the appropriate governance processes for strategy approval.
Provide forecasting and regular ADA MI
- Forecasting of key ADA metrics as per operating plans.
- Timely and accurate production of MI reports to track ADA performance and variance analysis explaining actual values against business forecasts.
- Make appropriate recommendations to address unfavorable variances.
Lead analytical projects
- Develop and drive project plans for major ADA development including securing resources to ensure its on-time, within budget and to-quality implementation.
- Prove the business effectiveness and/or efficiency of analytically driven implementations (Post Implementation Reviews) and based on proven results or convincing analytical prediction, recommend and implement appropriate champion/challenger strategies to continually “test and learn” to improve ADA profitability.
Contribute to quality and governance standards
- Oversee and ensure that ADA analytics are performed to the required standards.
- Ensure awareness, adherence and compliance to the Governance Policies and any other related policies and procedures.
Provide effective stakeholder and resource management
- Align ADA implementations to Business Unit resourcing requirements to ensure they’re on-time, within budget and to the required standards.
- Effectively integrate with stakeholders to ensure implementation practicality and business quality as appropriate.
- Coach and mentor Data Scientists, Analysts and others in the team as required.
Your expertise:
- Proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics.
- Experience in working in an outsourced environment and effectively implementing solutions using both internal and external resources.
- Experience in SAS Advanced programming (or equivalent) for statistical analysis and manipulation of very large data sets.
- At least 3-5 years analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (retail, banking, telecoms etc.).
- Retail experience advantageous.
Qualifications:
- University degree in Business or Mathematics or Statistics or Operational Research or Economics or Engineering or Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent or 12 Months Contract
- Location: Cape Town
- Work Environment: Hybrid (4 Days Onsite, Fridays are Remote)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery