Senior Developer (Xamarin / Maui)

Technical Skills:
- Core Technologies:
- Languages & Frameworks: C#, ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML.
- Libraries & Tols: JQuery, LINQ, SignalR.
- Database: MS SQL Server (MSSQL).
- Web & Integration: IIS (Internet Information Services), REST API integration.
- Mbile Development: Xamarin/MAUI.
- Preferred Additional Skills:
- Integration: Experience with BizTalk, XSLT, and Web Services Integration.
- Development Tools: XML Spy.
- Cloud: Familiarity with the MS Azure stack.
- Responsive Design: Expertise in developing mobile-responsive websites.
Qualities:
- Detail-oriented and takes pride in delivering high-quality work.
- Exhibits strong ownership and responsibility over tasks and projects.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
- Capable of working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team.
- Strong work ethic with a commitment to meeting deadlines and punctuality.
Desired Attributes:
- Strong communication skills and the ability to articulate technical information clearly.
- Ability to adapt to new technologies and frameworks as needed.
- Enthusiastic about learning and applying new skills.
- Positive attitude towards work and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Minimum Requirements:
Education Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Experience:
- Approximately +-5 years of hands-on development experience.
- Proven track record in creating applications that can scale to accommodate thousands of users.
- Experience in building iOS and Android applications.
- Significant experience in developing and integrating REST APIs.
- Strong expertise in JSON data handling and processing.
Desired Skills:
- Xamarin
- Maui
- C#