Senior Full Stack Developer (C# / .net / Javascript) Fully Remote – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a fast-growing international consultancy, founded in the UK, but with a strong presence in South Africa. They build software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of international clients in financial institutions and multinational organizations. They combine proprietary digital platforms with their consulting, industry, and academic professionals to deliver benefits rather than sell software. Currently, they are seeking a Senior Full Stack /.net Developer to join their dynamic team.

DUTIES:

Write, develop, and test high-quality code.

Peer review work.

Mentor more junior developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Specific Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.NET.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies:

Proven formal software development experience.

Passion for coding and strong technical skills.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).

Experienced using source control.

Ability to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework)

TypeScript

CSS

Advantages:

Financial industry background.

Experience with Azure services.

Minimum of 9 solid years of development experience.

Must be hands-on and love coding.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience-based equivalent.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical thinking with attention to detail.

Willing to learn new technologies.

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position