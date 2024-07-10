Senior Network & System Engineer (ICT/ISP)

Role: Senior Network & System Engineer (ICT/ISP)

Location: 100% remote (location can be anywhere in SA)

Our client is a dynamic and successful company who specialises in providing high-quality backend systems for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). Their comprehensive solutions are designed to enhance their customer offerings and streamline their operations. They focus on Virtual Datacentre Environments, IP Transit, National Long Distance and wholesale voice rates, committed to delivering exceptional services tailored to specific needs.

They are looking for a highly skilled Senior Network & Systems Engineer with expertise in network engineering, particularly in voice and data communications in an ISP environment. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Networking with a minimum CCNP or higher certification, hands-on experience with BGP and OSPF protocols, proficiency in Juniper and Mikrotik devices, Linux, and VoIP technologies. In addition, a good understanding of IT infrastructure, including virtualised environments, strong Linux, systems and networks security as well as VoIP infrastructure. Must have good connectivity (Fibre) at home or fibre in area as they will provide you with connectivity. They have a dynamic and collaborative working environment with a supportive management team.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and maintain complex network solutions, managing core network infrastructure including routers, switches, firewalls, Virtual Server Clusters, replication, and backup environments. Configure and troubleshoot BGP and OSPF routing protocols

Manage Juniper, Cisco, and Mikrotik devices efficiently

Manage and integrate Radius into core network environments

Manage Virtualisation environments and Firewall setups

Handle VoIP technologies, ensuring optimal performance of hosted VoIP infrastructure, including hosted PBXs

Provide rotation-based standby support, including after-hours support as required

Collaborate with other engineers to resolve network issues promptly

Monitor network performance and security

Will require a decent fibre internet connection which will be provided but will need to be located in an FNO coverage area

Qualifications:

CCNP or higher certification is mandatory

IT Degree would be beneficial

Expertise in Linux

Security certs would be beneficial (NSE or similar)

High-level proficiency in Mikrotik and Juniper devices

Required Experience:

A minimum of 6 years proven hands-on experience in networks in an ISP environment, strong routing and switching with advanced knowledge of BGP and OSPF protocols

Experience working in core network environments

Highly proficient in Linux

Highly proficient in virtualised environments

Strong knowledge of VoIP technologies

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Effective communication and collaboration abilities

Ability to work remotely and independently

Desired Skills:

Senior Network Engineer

LINUX

Mikrotik

Juniper

CCNP

Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

plus Fibre connection

Learn more/Apply for this position