Software Tester – Remote – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join their development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our clients C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues

The candidate will perform both manual and automated testing.

Activities will include:

Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;

Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;

Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;

Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;

Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;

Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;

Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Skills and Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;

Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;

Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;

Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;

Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;

Proficient in using version control systems like Git;

Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;

Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills;

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality;

Good communication skills, both written and verbal;

Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment;

Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment;

Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;

Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;

Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;

ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.

Our clients are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

