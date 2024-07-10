Static Data Analyst

Our client in Banking is looking for a Data Analyst – Static on a contract basis. Support in providing infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to deliver end-to-end solutions to business problems.

Build scalable infrastructure for supporting the delivery of business insights from raw data sources with a focus on collecting, managing, analyzing, visualizing data and developing analytical solutions. Responsible for expanding and optimizing the organizations data and data pipeline architecture, whilst optimizing data flow and collection to ultimately support data initiatives.

The analyst has a critical role within the team supporting the team in managing 6900 requests for security, portfolio, account creations and amendments.

The analyst also attends to client queries that need to responses to within different SLA’s, these queries are between 500- 800 monthly.

Desired Skills:

infrastructure

tools and framework

data flow

