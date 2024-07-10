Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The Systems Analyst works closely with Business Analysts, Architects and Developers to design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements, with the aim of improving business efficiency and productivity.

Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (BSc),

4 years’ experience working as a Systems Analyst

Good understanding of software development

Experience within Financial Services/Insurance is needed

Hybrid work

Contract basis

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Agile

Solution Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position