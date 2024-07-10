UI UX Designer

We are seeking a UX/UI Product Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for user-centered design, with an eye for detail and a willingness to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams . As a Product Designer, you will play an integral role in developing our product design strategy, designing innovative user interfaces, and delivering exceptional user experiences that drive business goals.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.

Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.

Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.

Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.

Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.

Competencies:

Experience working in a collaborative team and working directly with developers for implementation of designs

Excellent communication (presentation and interpersonal skills )

Proven UI Design experience through a comprehensive portfolio

Abreast with latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Research

Analytical

Interpersonal

Facilitation

Planning and Organising

Attention to detail

Energetic

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Matric is essential

3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines :

Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.

Masters in Psychology, Social Sciences advantageous

Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following:

User-centred design, interaction design, information architecture, or similar.

Incorporate market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics, and usability findings into designs.

User Research Techniques and disciplines such as usability testing and contextual inquiries.

User interface and visual design. Wireframes and Prototyping of user interfaces (using tools such as Sketch [preferred], Axure, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin…)

Knowledge of technologies such as HTML, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, and mobile app operating systems would be advantageous.

OR

Matric is essential

Short courses in one of the following disciplines

Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.

Minimum of 8 years industry experience essential in the following:

User-centred design, interaction design, information architecture, or similar.

Incorporate market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics, and usability findings into designs.

User Research Techniques and disciplines such as usability testing and contextual inquiries.

User interface and visual design. Wireframes and Prototyping of user interfaces (using tools such as Sketch [preferred], Axure, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin…)

Knowledge of technologies such as HTML, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, and mobile app operating systems would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

UX writing

UX product design

HTML

Interaction design

Javascript

Sketch

Axure

Zeplin

Agile

Visual Design

User-centered Design

User Experience Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position