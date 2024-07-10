UI UX Designer

We are seeking a UX/UI Product Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for user-centered design, with an eye for detail and a willingness to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams . As a Product Designer, you will play an integral role in developing our product design strategy, designing innovative user interfaces, and delivering exceptional user experiences that drive business goals.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.
- Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.
- Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.
- Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.
- Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.
Competencies:
-
Experience working in a collaborative team and working directly with developers for implementation of designs
-
Excellent communication (presentation and interpersonal skills )
- Proven UI Design experience through a comprehensive portfolio
- Abreast with latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
- Research
- Analytical
- Interpersonal
- Facilitation
- Planning and Organising
- Attention to detail
- Energetic
Must have technical / professional qualifications:
- Matric is essential
- 3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines :
- Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields
- Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.
- Masters in Psychology, Social Sciences advantageous
-
Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following:
-
User-centred design, interaction design, information architecture, or similar.
- Incorporate market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics, and usability findings into designs.
-
User Research Techniques and disciplines such as usability testing and contextual inquiries.
-
User interface and visual design. Wireframes and Prototyping of user interfaces (using tools such as Sketch [preferred], Axure, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin…)
- Knowledge of technologies such as HTML, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, and mobile app operating systems would be advantageous.
OR
- Matric is essential
- Short courses in one of the following disciplines
- Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields
- Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.
Minimum of 8 years industry experience essential in the following:
- User-centred design, interaction design, information architecture, or similar.
- Incorporate market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics, and usability findings into designs.
- User Research Techniques and disciplines such as usability testing and contextual inquiries.
- User interface and visual design. Wireframes and Prototyping of user interfaces (using tools such as Sketch [preferred], Axure, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin…)
- Knowledge of technologies such as HTML, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, and mobile app operating systems would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- UX writing
- UX product design
- HTML
- Interaction design
- Javascript
- Sketch
- Axure
- Zeplin
- Agile
- Visual Design
- User-centered Design
- User Experience Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree