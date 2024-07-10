UI UX Designer – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 10, 2024

We are seeking a UX/UI Product Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for user-centered design, with an eye for detail and a willingness to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams . As a Product Designer, you will play an integral role in developing our product design strategy, designing innovative user interfaces, and delivering exceptional user experiences that drive business goals.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs, design goals, and product requirements.
  • Develop user personas, user journeys, wireframes, and prototypes to inform design decisions and validate user flows.
  • Design user interfaces and visual assets that align with brand guidelines and elevate the user experience.
  • Conduct user research and usability testing to iterate and improve upon designs.
  • Work closely with developers to ensure design fidelity and successful implementation.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design.
  • Contribute to the development and maintenance of design systems, style guides, and design patterns.

Competencies:

  • Experience working in a collaborative team and working directly with developers for implementation of designs

  • Excellent communication (presentation and interpersonal skills )

  • Proven UI Design experience through a comprehensive portfolio
  • Abreast with latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
  • Research
  • Analytical
  • Interpersonal
  • Facilitation
  • Planning and Organising
  • Attention to detail
  • Energetic

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

  • Matric is essential
  • 3 year Degree/Diploma in one or more of these disciplines :
  • Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields
  • Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.
  • Masters in Psychology, Social Sciences advantageous

  • Minimum of 5 years industry experience essential in the following:

  • User-centred design, interaction design, information architecture, or similar.

  • Incorporate market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics, and usability findings into designs.

  • User Research Techniques and disciplines such as usability testing and contextual inquiries.

  • User interface and visual design. Wireframes and Prototyping of user interfaces (using tools such as Sketch [preferred], Axure, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin…)

  • Knowledge of technologies such as HTML, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, and mobile app operating systems would be advantageous.

OR

  • Matric is essential
  • Short courses in one of the following disciplines
  • Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Information Systems / Informatics, Human Computer Interaction or other related fields
  • Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable, but not required.

Minimum of 8 years industry experience essential in the following:

  • User-centred design, interaction design, information architecture, or similar.
  • Incorporate market analysis, customer feedback, site metrics, and usability findings into designs.
  • User Research Techniques and disciplines such as usability testing and contextual inquiries.
  • User interface and visual design. Wireframes and Prototyping of user interfaces (using tools such as Sketch [preferred], Axure, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin…)
  • Knowledge of technologies such as HTML, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, and mobile app operating systems would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • UX writing
  • UX product design
  • HTML
  • Interaction design
  • Javascript
  • Sketch
  • Axure
  • Zeplin
  • Agile
  • Visual Design
  • User-centered Design
  • User Experience Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

