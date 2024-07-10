UX Web Designer

UX WEB DESIGNER – CONTRACT POSITION

Our client in the centre of Pretoria has a contract position for a UX web designer.

The UX Web Designer is responsible to work with internal and external stakeholders to translate high-level requirements into an engaging, intuitive, beautiful functional design aligned to the SARB brand and its corporate identity (CI).



A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Web Design or an equivalent qualification; and at least five years’ experience in web design or a related

The following will be an added advantage:

Other relevant certifications or a degree or post-graduate qualification in the field will be advantageous

Conceptualise high-quality, simple, and user-friendly creative ideas, in collaboration with internal and external clients, in line with the SARB brand and CI guidelines.

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final stage by creating wireframes, user flows, process flows, storyboards, site maps.

Consider search engine optimisation best practices for optimising site.

Plan and organise work in accordance with schedules agreed to with the Web Content Manager and provide regular feedback on progress to.

Prioritise work according to scheduled publications and Remain abreast with the newest trends, technologies, and best practices in web development to ensure that web applications are secure, efficient, and.

Collaborate on the existing style guide which dictates colours, fonts and design patterns used on the web.

Establish design guidelines, best practices, and standards.

Knowledge and skill in:

UI/UX principles.

Designs versioning kills.

Project management.

DevOps.

Visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction.

Business continuity planning.

Communications project management.

Communications legislation and governance, risk and compliance.

Problem analysis and solving.

Workload-estimation skills.

Building and managing relationship.

Conceptual and design thinking.

Experience with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Attention to detail with a high degree of accuracy.

Judgement and decision making.

Quality assurance.

Communications reporting.

Stakeholder management.

Experience in working with the Adobe Design Suite – Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, After Effects.

Experience in creating wireframes, user flows, process flows, storyboards, sitemaps.

Familiarity with front-end development languages, frameworks, and libraries.

Good understanding of search engine optimisation principles.

Good understanding of content management systems.

