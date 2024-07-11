Automation Tester

We are looking for an Automation Tester to join our team. Ideally someone based in Cape Town, but we can consider someone in Johannesburg too.

The ideal person will also be comfortable doing Manual testing as and when required and have a technical background and experience in financial systems.

Your expertise:

Proficiency in testing complex calculations are essential, and any additional experience in Test Automation would be advantageous.

Tools: Azure DevOps and Cypress (other Automation testing tools will be considered), SQL, Test Case Design, UAT, Defect Detection, Tracking, Prevention, Test sign-off, etc.

API: Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured

Functional and Automation Testing

Must have/ know good testing principles

Azure DevOps or TFS experience

Analysis experience is important

Experience Writing Test Cases

Comfortable working in an Agile environment

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Other information applicable to opportunity:

Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)

Level: Strong intermediate or Senior (5+ years experience)

Initial contract position.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

