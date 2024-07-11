Azure Infrastructure and Security Specialist (Senior) 2728 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 11, 2024

Azure Infrastructure and Security Specialist
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5 years of professional experience in the implementation and support of IT architectures in Azure
  • Advanced experience in implementing and administering Microsoft Products, especially Active Directory, KMS, PKI together with the common network services like DNS, DHCP
  • Advanced experience in Active Directory architecture and infrastructure
  • Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure
  • Advanced network knowledge of IPv4, IPv6, DHCP, DNS, Routing, Firewall
  • Expert experience in Azure automation as Infrastructure as Code with Powershell and Terraform
  • Advanced experience in administration of Windows Server operating systems
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in working with hybrid cloud environments, ideally Microsoft Azure (e.g. Entra ID)
  • Experience working in an Agile environment
  • Practical knowledge of Terraform and code versioning systems like Git
  • Experience in setting up IT Security, especially with Zero Trust solutions, Microsoft Defender products and Active Directory security best practices
  • Teamwork and strong internal and external communication skills
  • Analytical thinking skills to coordinate, analyze and fix technical faults
  • Self-organizer and problem-solver with a strong delivery focus

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED

  • Successfully completed degree in computer science/communications engineering or another degree program or comparable qualification.
  • Minimum 5 years of professional experience (also internationally) in the IT sector, some of them with responsibility of managing large Cloud / Hybrid environments

Desired Skills:

  • Azure Infrastructure
  • Security Specialist
  • IT architectures support
  • Active Directory architecture

