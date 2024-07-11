Business Analyst (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is an expanding international startup consultancy specializing in custom implementations of their Platform software for digital transformation across financial institutions and multinational organizations. They seek an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their Business Analysis team. This role involves supporting the design and technical development of customized solutions, focusing on understanding client needs, addressing usability concerns, and documenting detailed use cases for developers. The position requires collaboration with internal teams, including Customer Service and Technical Development, to enhance overall customer satisfaction. Occasional travel may be necessary. Responsibilities also include preparing SLA reports, handling customer queries and minor requests, and drafting Statements of Work for SLA customers.

DUTIES:

Under the direction of a supervisor, perform research and requirements gathering, process analysis.

investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality.

ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Participate in project walkthroughs: business requirements gathering, design walkthrough, functional

test plans and implementation sessions.

Prepare details use case descriptions for the development team to implants the solutions key

functionality

Perform product testing to ensure product quality is maintained.

Contribute to the implementation of new products and communicate effectively between internal

and external stakeholders to ensure product satisfaction is maintained.

Provide user training

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships

Ensure the timely and successful delivery of their solutions according to customer needs and

objectives

Prepare SLA or other reports required on client account status

Provide first line support to SLA clients

Collaborate with development team to create Statements of Work, where required

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed

Find ways to increase quality of customer service

REQUIREMENTS:

Background experience:

Worked in a performance improvement environment for a minimum of 5 years.

Written product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams.

Track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions required.

Can be versatile and can thrive in innovative situations.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communicator

Attention to detail

Able to facilitate client meetings

Able to create high quality work products

Able to conduct detailed analysis using relevant tools

Excellent problem-solving skills

Able to deal in a fast pace and high-pressure environment

Understands the underlying data requirements to operate digital processes

Experience of developing business cases

UX and UI experience desirable but not essential

COMMENTS:

