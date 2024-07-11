Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

|The purpose of the Business Analyst role is to strategize and facilitate effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing cost-benefit analysis, suitable alternatives and recommendations. The role conducts market analyses, analysing both product lines and the overall profitability of the business while developing and monitoring data quality metrics, ensuring business data and reporting needs are met. The role also provides technical leadership on the improvement of quality, standards, and processes by ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address current to long term business needs/requirements.
This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organization benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.
Role Description:
· Information Seeking and Analysis
· Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
· Communication, Building and Maintaining Relationships
· Thinking partner and ambassador for the business.
· Organising, multitasking and time Management
· Knowledge and Application
|Experience:
· 7+ years’ experience in a Business Analyst role with a strong technical background, proven track record of successful delivery in a BA environment and extensive experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
· Strong IT and process modelling skills
· Strong understanding of agile development, servers, databases and networking
· Exposure to SAP and relevant modules (bonus).
· Good business acumen along with strong business understanding of the broader retail industry (bonus).
Key competencies and work ethic:
· Expert business analysis skills
· Decisive with strong problem-solving skills
· Good business acumen and enterprising thinking, able to operate comfortably within business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry, whilst identifying and understanding key business and commercial issues impacting on and contributing to the success, profitability or improvement of the organization.
· Natural leader with the ability to easily establish trust-based relationships; coaching, mentoring and directing others to reach individual and team goals, delivering end-to-end business solutions in a collaborative and professional manner.
· Efficiently planning, organising and coordinating
· Ability to work in a high-volume, high-pressured environment and deliver high productivity, organising, prioritising, and reordering workload, implementing change in a fast-moving environment.
· Strong technical aptitude with a passion and excitement for applying IT systems or tools, new technologies and solutions and its range of possibilities to increase effectiveness within a functional area and derive value for the business.
· Team player and collaborative partner – Builds strong relationships with stakeholders while working collaboratively across work teams and projects. Open, honest and direct, comfortable giving and receiving constructive feedback. Thinks and acts independently as well as collaboratively.
· Customer focused and understands customers and how best to serve them; committed to providing high-quality customer service and ensuring customer needs and expectations are met.
· Results-driven and quality focused – Efficiently executes tasks and priorities, setting stretch goals for self, while remaining focused and working tenaciously towards meeting and exceeding expectations within quality standards. Strong commitment to quality and delivering a thorough approach to work.
Must have experience:
• Business Partnering Experience
• Change Management
• HR Experience in terms of systems
|Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work) – should this change to a fully onsite role it will be communicated
Level: Senior (7+ years experience)
Initial contract position
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery