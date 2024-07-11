Camunda Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 11, 2024

Calling all process maestros! We’re on the hunt for a Camunda Developer to design and implement elegant workflow solutions. If you can turn complex business processes into smooth, automated operations with the finesse of a virtuoso, join us and let’s make workflow magic!

Requirements:

  • 3 to 6 years of IT experience with at least 1+ years of hands-on experience in development using Camunda
  • The candidate should have experience in modelling and designing a BPMN 2.0 workflows.
  • Must have a good knowledge of all BPMN standard notations like Activities, Systems tasks, user tasks and various events as outlined by the OMG.
  • Must have experience on implementing and end-to-end business process model for any business domain. Experience in Banking domain is preferable.
  • The candidate should possess good knowledge of all the third-party connectors available in Camunda, their configuration and the connectors available in the marketplace as well.
  • Must have experience in Camunda product architecture, development, and deployment best practices.
  • Should also be aware of best practices for transaction management in Camunda, serial and parallel transactions and their configuration for best performance.
  • Experience of implementing job workers/java delegates, integrating then via REST or web-service calls, and orchestrating these services in Camunda process application is of importance. Experience of deployment architecture and deployment best practices is essential.
  • Should have worked on DMN standard implementation and design of Decision tables, Decision trees, configuring rule types …etc.
  • Experience in Java programming language, spring boot framework, writing Microservices is must.

Desired Skills:

  • BPMN
  • CAMUNDA
  • DEPLOYMENT ARCHITECTURE
  • JAVA
  • DMN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

