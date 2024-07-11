Camunda Developer

Requirements:

3 to 6 years of IT experience with at least 1+ years of hands-on experience in development using Camunda

The candidate should have experience in modelling and designing a BPMN 2.0 workflows.

Must have a good knowledge of all BPMN standard notations like Activities, Systems tasks, user tasks and various events as outlined by the OMG.

Must have experience on implementing and end-to-end business process model for any business domain. Experience in Banking domain is preferable.

The candidate should possess good knowledge of all the third-party connectors available in Camunda, their configuration and the connectors available in the marketplace as well.

Must have experience in Camunda product architecture, development, and deployment best practices.

Should also be aware of best practices for transaction management in Camunda, serial and parallel transactions and their configuration for best performance.

Experience of implementing job workers/java delegates, integrating then via REST or web-service calls, and orchestrating these services in Camunda process application is of importance. Experience of deployment architecture and deployment best practices is essential.

Should have worked on DMN standard implementation and design of Decision tables, Decision trees, configuring rule types …etc.

Experience in Java programming language, spring boot framework, writing Microservices is must.

Desired Skills:

BPMN

CAMUNDA

DEPLOYMENT ARCHITECTURE

JAVA

DMN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

