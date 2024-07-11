Calling all process maestros! We’re on the hunt for a Camunda Developer to design and implement elegant workflow solutions. If you can turn complex business processes into smooth, automated operations with the finesse of a virtuoso, join us and let’s make workflow magic!
Requirements:
- 3 to 6 years of IT experience with at least 1+ years of hands-on experience in development using Camunda
- The candidate should have experience in modelling and designing a BPMN 2.0 workflows.
- Must have a good knowledge of all BPMN standard notations like Activities, Systems tasks, user tasks and various events as outlined by the OMG.
- Must have experience on implementing and end-to-end business process model for any business domain. Experience in Banking domain is preferable.
- The candidate should possess good knowledge of all the third-party connectors available in Camunda, their configuration and the connectors available in the marketplace as well.
- Must have experience in Camunda product architecture, development, and deployment best practices.
- Should also be aware of best practices for transaction management in Camunda, serial and parallel transactions and their configuration for best performance.
- Experience of implementing job workers/java delegates, integrating then via REST or web-service calls, and orchestrating these services in Camunda process application is of importance. Experience of deployment architecture and deployment best practices is essential.
- Should have worked on DMN standard implementation and design of Decision tables, Decision trees, configuring rule types …etc.
- Experience in Java programming language, spring boot framework, writing Microservices is must.
Desired Skills:
- BPMN
- CAMUNDA
- DEPLOYMENT ARCHITECTURE
- JAVA
- DMN
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years