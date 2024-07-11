Our client who specializes in Mining and Civil Engineering – Material Testing Laboratory Equipment, Chemical, Glassware and glassblowing, Laboratory Instruments and Equipment as well as laboratory consumables is seeking a CNC Programmer to join their team in Alberton North
JOB DESCRIPTION:
– Programming via controller and master cam
– Set and run CNC lathe and CNC Milling machine (4th axis on the cnc mill is a must) as per
drawings
– Ensure the companies tool stock is sufficient enough for the jobs we have lined up at all
times to keep our production line running.
– Repair and maintain our workshop machinery and other general plant equipment to ensure
customer and company quality standards are met.
– Do preventative maintenance to ensure our equipment is in excellent running condition all
year round
– Compile feedback on time sheets to ensure accurate production data and forward to the
workshop manager.
– Must be able to set and run conventional machine tools when needed.
– Performing quality checks on finished products
SKILLS:
– Technical techniques relating to the machinery that is required to be operated
– Geometry and mathematics
– Blueprint reading
– Attention to detail
– Master Cam
– Communication
– Problem solving
– Working with hand tools in a safe manner
– To work independently and without supervision
– Turning / Milling / Drilling / Fitting / Hydraulics / Pneumatics
– Basic rigging
QUALIFICATIONS:
– Qualified Fitter & Turner / Experienced
– CNC programming coarse
– Minimum 5 years’ experience
SPECIAL DEMANDS:
– Some lifting of heavy parts and equipment at times
– Prolonged standing and moving around to accomplish tasks
– Exposed to welding and grinding sparks from time to time
– Exposure to heat and cold generic to the workshop environment
Desired Skills:
- MasterCAM
- CNC
- Fitting
- Milling
- Lathe