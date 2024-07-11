CNC Programmer – Gauteng Alberton

Our client who specializes in Mining and Civil Engineering – Material Testing Laboratory Equipment, Chemical, Glassware and glassblowing, Laboratory Instruments and Equipment as well as laboratory consumables is seeking a CNC Programmer to join their team in Alberton North

JOB DESCRIPTION:

– Programming via controller and master cam

– Set and run CNC lathe and CNC Milling machine (4th axis on the cnc mill is a must) as per

drawings

– Ensure the companies tool stock is sufficient enough for the jobs we have lined up at all

times to keep our production line running.

– Repair and maintain our workshop machinery and other general plant equipment to ensure

customer and company quality standards are met.

– Do preventative maintenance to ensure our equipment is in excellent running condition all

year round

– Compile feedback on time sheets to ensure accurate production data and forward to the

workshop manager.

– Must be able to set and run conventional machine tools when needed.

– Performing quality checks on finished products

SKILLS:

– Technical techniques relating to the machinery that is required to be operated

– Geometry and mathematics

– Blueprint reading

– Attention to detail

– Master Cam

– Communication

– Problem solving

– Working with hand tools in a safe manner

– To work independently and without supervision

– Turning / Milling / Drilling / Fitting / Hydraulics / Pneumatics

– Basic rigging

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Qualified Fitter & Turner / Experienced

– CNC programming coarse

– Minimum 5 years’ experience

SPECIAL DEMANDS:

– Some lifting of heavy parts and equipment at times

– Prolonged standing and moving around to accomplish tasks

– Exposed to welding and grinding sparks from time to time

– Exposure to heat and cold generic to the workshop environment

Desired Skills:

MasterCAM

CNC

Fitting

Milling

Lathe

