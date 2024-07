Data Base Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Description

This is a contract role for a DB2 Administrator (Mainframe) as a DB2 Administrator (Mainframe), you will be responsible for performing database administration tasks, ensuring efficient and secure operation of our DB2 database on mainframe platforms. This is a hybrid role located in Johannesburg, with flexibility for some remote work.

Qualifications

Strong experience as a DB2 Administrator on mainframe platforms

Expertise in installing, configuring, and maintaining DB2 instances and databases

Knowledge of database backup and recovery procedures

Experience with performance tuning and optimization

Skills in troubleshooting and resolving database-related issues

Proficiency in writing and optimizing SQL queries

Understanding of database security and compliance

Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a related field

Relevant certifications in DB2 administration are a plus

10 years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

