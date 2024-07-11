Delphi Developer II – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Delphi Developer II to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Analyse, develop, test and deliver user requests
- Do development on strategic innovation projects
- Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details
- Support current systems
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for new and existing software applications
- Engage with customers and end-users to gather requirements, provide updates, and ensure satisfaction with the delivered software solutions
Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Proven 3 years experience as a Delphi Developer or similar role
- Knowledge of database design and SQL
- Retail Experience will be advantageous
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Mobile Development Exposure will be advantageous
- Delphi/ Delphi FMX Framework
- PostgreSQL Database
- MySQL Database
- SQL
- REST APIs
Competencies
- Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards
- Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Good communication skills
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- High level of attention to detail and accuracy
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Delphi
- Agile
- Delphi FMX
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- Rest APIs
- Mobile Development
- Agile Development