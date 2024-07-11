Delphi Developer II – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Delphi Developer II to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Analyse, develop, test and deliver user requests

Do development on strategic innovation projects

Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details

Support current systems

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for new and existing software applications

Engage with customers and end-users to gather requirements, provide updates, and ensure satisfaction with the delivered software solutions

Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Proven 3 years experience as a Delphi Developer or similar role

Knowledge of database design and SQL

Retail Experience will be advantageous

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Mobile Development Exposure will be advantageous

Delphi/ Delphi FMX Framework

PostgreSQL Database

MySQL Database

SQL

REST APIs

Competencies

Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Good communication skills

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

High level of attention to detail and accuracy

