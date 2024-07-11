Intermediate Full Stack BI Consultant

Our client, specialising in data analytics, software development and deployment of enterprise solutions to various international clients, is seeking an Intermediate Full Stack BI Consultant (Hybrid). Your proficiency in Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and preferably Data Factory or at least SSIS will interest our client. Furthermore, they are a Microsoft Gold partner.

Responsibilities:

Data Analysis:

Analyze and interpret complex data using statistical methods and tools to uncover insights and trends

Data Extraction:

Utilize ETL/ELT methods and tools, such as SSIS, Azure Data Factory and Synapse, to extract, transform, and load data efficiently

Data Visualization:

Create visualizations and dashboards using Power BI to communicate data insights effectively

Data Cleaning:

Clean and preprocess data to ensure accuracy and completeness, ensuring high data quality

Data Modelling:

Build and test predictive models to forecast future trends and outcomes, providing actionable insights

Reporting:

Create comprehensive reports and presentations that summarize findings and provide clear recommendations

Collaboration:

Work collaboratively with other members of the data team and cross-functional departments to identify business problems and develop data-driven solutions

Programming:

Develop scripts and code in SQL to automate data analysis processes and streamline workflows

Requirements:

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of working experience with Microsoft technologies

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and preferably Data Factory or at least SSIS

Exposure to and understanding of Microsoft Fabric is highly advantageous

Excellent communication skills, to build a positive relationship with the Client

Certifications:

Microsoft certifications in Azure, Power BI, and/or Data Engineering

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and presentation abilities

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong knowledge of SQL and data scripting

Strong Data visualisations skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Microsoft Fabric

Advanced knowledge of statistical analysis tools and techniques

Experience in creating advanced data models and predictive analytics

