Java Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you the Java architect who can build systems as robust as bank vaults and as elegant as financial reports? Required Experience and Exposure to the following:
- microservices architecture
- Java Spring Boot
- RESTful web services
- Containers, preferably OpenShift, Docker, Kubernetes
- SQL and experience with relational databases, preferably Postgres, SQL Server
- Data modeling
Join us and let’s architect the future of banking with a touch of wit and a lot of Java magic.
Desired Skills:
- REST
- Microservices
- Springboot
- Container
- Docker
- Spring
- Kubernetes
- Openshift
- Spring Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years