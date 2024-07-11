Java Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you the Java architect who can build systems as robust as bank vaults and as elegant as financial reports? Required Experience and Exposure to the following:

microservices architecture

Java Spring Boot

RESTful web services

Containers, preferably OpenShift, Docker, Kubernetes

SQL and experience with relational databases, preferably Postgres, SQL Server

Data modeling

Join us and let’s architect the future of banking with a touch of wit and a lot of Java magic.

Desired Skills:

REST

Microservices

Springboot

Container

Docker

Spring

Kubernetes

Openshift

Spring Framework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position