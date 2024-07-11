Java Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 11, 2024

Are you the Java architect who can build systems as robust as bank vaults and as elegant as financial reports? Required Experience and Exposure to the following:

  • microservices architecture
  • Java Spring Boot
  • RESTful web services
  • Containers, preferably OpenShift, Docker, Kubernetes
  • SQL and experience with relational databases, preferably Postgres, SQL Server
  • Data modeling

Join us and let’s architect the future of banking with a touch of wit and a lot of Java magic.

Desired Skills:

  • REST
  • Microservices
  • Springboot
  • Container
  • Docker
  • Spring
  • Kubernetes
  • Openshift
  • Spring Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position