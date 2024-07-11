Join one of South Africa’s most respected household names in the insurance and financial services sector as a Java Developer. Our company is renowned for delivering top-notch financial solutions, and we are looking for a talented Java Developer to join our dynamic team. Based in Centurion with a flexible hybrid working model, this role offers the opportunity to work on high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications that drive our business forward.
As a Java Developer, you will be at the forefront of developing and enhancing critical systems that support our wide range of financial services. This is a unique chance to contribute to innovative projects that impact millions of clients, ensuring their financial security and growth. If you are passionate about coding, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are eager to tackle complex challenges, we want to hear from you.
Required:
- Matric or senior certificate
- Solid development experience in Java (6 years)
- Practical work experience with the Spring Framework (minimum 4 years)
Advantageous:
- Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma (Preferred)
- Enterprise Java or JEE development
- Angular
- Git
- Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools
- AWS experience
- Linux.
