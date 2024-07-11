Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Join one of South Africa’s most respected household names in the insurance and financial services sector as a Java Developer. Our company is renowned for delivering top-notch financial solutions, and we are looking for a talented Java Developer to join our dynamic team. Based in Centurion with a flexible hybrid working model, this role offers the opportunity to work on high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications that drive our business forward.

As a Java Developer, you will be at the forefront of developing and enhancing critical systems that support our wide range of financial services. This is a unique chance to contribute to innovative projects that impact millions of clients, ensuring their financial security and growth. If you are passionate about coding, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are eager to tackle complex challenges, we want to hear from you.

Required:

Matric or senior certificate

Solid development experience in Java (6 years)

Practical work experience with the Spring Framework (minimum 4 years)

Advantageous:

Computer Science or Engineering degree or diploma (Preferred)

Enterprise Java or JEE development

Angular

Git

Gradle and other DevOps/CD/CI tools

AWS experience

Linux.

Desired Skills:

java

Spring Framework

