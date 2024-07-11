Junior Data Capture Clerk/Junior Systems Administrator – Gauteng Germiston

We are seeking a meticulous and proactive Junior Data Capture Clerk / Junior Systems Administrator to support the launch and ongoing management of our new system. The ideal candidate will be responsible for managing data entry, ensuring high levels of accuracy, and maintaining the system’s performance. Proficiency in Portuguese is preferable.

Minimum Requirements:

Education: Matric; further education or relevant certifications are a plus.

Experience: Previous experience in data entry, data management, or systems administration is preferred.

Languages: Proficiency in Portuguese (both written and spoken) is preferable.

Skills: High levels of accuracy and attention to detail. Strong organisational and time management skills. Basic understanding of system administration and database management. Target and KPI driven motivation. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook). Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.



Responsibilities:

Data Capture and Management:

Accurately capture and enter data into the system. Verify data accuracy and completeness. Perform regular data audits to ensure consistency and reliability.

Systems Administration: Assist in maintaining the app’s backend systems. Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues. Support the setup and configuration of new user accounts.

Quality Assurance: Ensure that all data captured meets the required quality standards. Identify and correct errors or inconsistencies in the data.

User Support: Provide basic technical support to app users. Assist in the creation of user guides and documentation.

Collaboration: Work closely with the development team to ensure seamless data integration. Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Reporting: Generate and distribute regular reports on data capture and system performance. Maintain accurate records of data entry activities.



Desired Skills:

Data Capturer

Administrator

Portuguese

