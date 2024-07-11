Do you dream in code and thrive on optimizing databases? We’re in need of a PL SQL Developer to enhance our data systems and deliver top-notch performance. If you can blend technical expertise with innovative problem-solving, apply now and let’s create data solutions that dazzle!
Primary Competencies – Oracle PL/SQL packages, Oracle 12C, Data modeling concepts, Java.
Secondary Competencies – Agile way of working, Health care claims and health insurance industry domain knowledge.
Must have skills:
- Minimum 2 + years PL/SQL experience.
- Designing and developing database schemas, stored procedures, functions, and triggers using PL/SQL.
- Optimizing database performance by tuning SQL queries and PL/SQL code.
- Developing and executing test plans to ensure the quality and accuracy of PL/SQL code.
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to PL/SQL code.
Hit apply for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- data modeling
- java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years