PL SQL Developer

Do you dream in code and thrive on optimizing databases? We’re in need of a PL SQL Developer to enhance our data systems and deliver top-notch performance. If you can blend technical expertise with innovative problem-solving, apply now and let’s create data solutions that dazzle!

Primary Competencies – Oracle PL/SQL packages, Oracle 12C, Data modeling concepts, Java.

Secondary Competencies – Agile way of working, Health care claims and health insurance industry domain knowledge.

Must have skills:

Minimum 2 + years PL/SQL experience.

Designing and developing database schemas, stored procedures, functions, and triggers using PL/SQL.

Optimizing database performance by tuning SQL queries and PL/SQL code.

Developing and executing test plans to ensure the quality and accuracy of PL/SQL code.

Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to PL/SQL code.

Desired Skills:

Oracle Pl/Sql

data modeling

java

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

