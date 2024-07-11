Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

|Objective of the position:
· You will be responsible for design, including technical documentation and development of new solutions
· You will be mentored by Senior developers and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implementation of technical standards and best practices.
New development:
· Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with standards and best practices
· Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
· Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.
· Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
· Compile and update technical models and documentation
· Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
· Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
· Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
· Regression testing
Ensure environment stability and Systems health:
· Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
· Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
· Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
· Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.
· Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams
· Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.
· Investigate production errors where required.
· Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.
· Technical support on applications.
Collaboration:
· Provide input to: technical and application design and architecture; development standards and best practices; analysts and testers when required.
· Assist with and contribute towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
· Implementing process and system efficiencies
· Involvement in strategic project initiatives
· Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives
Minimum requirements
· 5+ years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
· 3+ years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.
· Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage
Technical Skills:
· Angular v8+
· Python (back-end)
· .Net and React – an advantage.
· Git source control
· RESTful services
· Testing frameworks for APIs
Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work
Initial Contract position
Level: intermediate – Senior (5+ years experience)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery