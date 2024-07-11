Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 11, 2024

Objective of the position:

· You will be responsible for design, including technical documentation and development of new solutions

· You will be mentored by Senior developers and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implementation of technical standards and best practices.

New development:

· Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with standards and best practices

· Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

· Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.

· Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.

· Compile and update technical models and documentation

· Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

· Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

· Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

· Regression testing

Ensure environment stability and Systems health:

· Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

· Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

· Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams

· Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.

· Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams

· Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.

· Investigate production errors where required.

· Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

· Technical support on applications.

Collaboration:

· Provide input to: technical and application design and architecture; development standards and best practices; analysts and testers when required.

· Assist with and contribute towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling

· Implementing process and system efficiencies

· Involvement in strategic project initiatives

· Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives

Minimum requirements

· 5+ years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

· 3+ years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.

· Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Technical Skills:

· Angular v8+

· Python (back-end)

· .Net and React – an advantage.

· Git source control

· RESTful services

· Testing frameworks for APIs

Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work

Initial Contract position

Level: intermediate – Senior (5+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position