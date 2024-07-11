Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

New development: · Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with standards and best practices · Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces. · Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services. · Collaborate on source control configurations and release management. · Compile and update technical models and documentation · Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards. · Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces. · Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC. · Regression testing Ensure environment stability and Systems health: · Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts. · Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures. · Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams · Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases. · Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams · Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise. · Investigate production errors where required. · Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours. · Technical support on applications. Collaboration: · Provide input to: technical and application design and architecture; development standards and best practices; analysts and testers when required. · Assist with and contribute towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling · Implementing process and system efficiencies · Involvement in strategic project initiatives · Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives Minimum requirements · 5+ years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment. · 3+ years of experience in SQL database design and query writing. · Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage Technical Skills: · Angular v8+ · Python (back-end) · .Net and React – an advantage. · Git source control · RESTful services · Testing frameworks for APIs