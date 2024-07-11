Senior Business Analyst

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Senior Business Analyst to join our client’s esteemed software company. As a Senior Business Analyst, your thorough understanding of business rules and processes will help to steer our customer’s projects in the direction of their strategic goals. You are a creative thinker who wears multiple hats, using your excellent communication skills and analytical smarts to translate business ideas into functional requirements that the development teams bring to life. You will collaborate with people at every step of the SDLC, including business, UI/UX, development, QA, and end users.

Responsibilities:



Champion agile processes by facilitating ceremonies

Consult stakeholders to understand their structure, functions, and products/services

Engage in various stages of SDLC, including system design analysis, scoping, and estimation

Facilitate user story sessions and backlog grooming using Agile tools

Manage small engagements from end to end, including requirements gathering, documentation, sizing, project management, and delivery

Analyse APIs for seamless system integration

Develop high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisations

Foster a collaborative team culture and build strong relationships

Research and apply cutting-edge technologies and execute change management

Develop Business Requirements Documents, Functional Specifications, and ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows

Create wireframes and UI designs and document customer journeys

Translate requirements for both business and technical audiences

Hold team members accountable to a standard of excellence and galvanise them

Facilitate workshops and present to customer stakeholders

Build and maintain strong client relationships, act as a consultant on projects or applications, and manage customer expectations throughout the project lifecycle

Use structured techniques such as design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows for diagramming software solutions

Bring people with different focus areas together to create a collective understanding of how to solve business problems

Adapt to new domains quickly to understand business problems and provide solutions

Demonstrate maturity, advanced soft skills, and the capability to influence change within your team, exhibiting the qualities Seniors are known for

Engage with stakeholders, including end users, development teams, product owners, and executives

Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Mentor and grow others

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations

Challenge business thinking to understand the intent of requirements

Requirements:



A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, other Sciences, or a BCom in Information Systems

Minimum 6 years experience working as a business analyst within an agile software development team

Solid understanding of computer science fundamentals

Strong knowledge of and experience in business systems and processes

Strong ability to translate business requirements into detailed specifications and interface with technical teams

Excellent verbal and written English communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment

Ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges, and be driven by excellence

Benefits:



Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases, and guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

