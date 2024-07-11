Senior Business Analyst (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a rapidly growing international startup consultancy specializing in bespoke implementations of their Platform software, driving digital transformation for corporate clients across financial institutions and multinational organizations. They merge proprietary digital platforms with their team of consulting, industry, and academic professionals to deliver tangible benefits rather than just software solutions. They are currently looking for a Senior Business Process Analyst to join their Business Analysis team, responsible for developing custom solutions that enhance overall customer experience. The role involves collaboration with internal teams and occasional travel. The ideal candidate will ensure client satisfaction with developed products, both in the short and long term.

DUTIES:

Conduct research, requirements gathering, process analysis, investigation of existing functionality, and gap analysis.

Participate in the design of new functionalities ensuring they meet client requirements.

Take part in project walkthroughs, including business requirements gathering, design reviews, functional test plans, and implementation sessions.

Prepare detailed use case descriptions for the development team to implement key functionalities.

Perform product testing to ensure quality standards are met.

Contribute to the implementation of new products, effectively communicating between internal and external stakeholders to maintain product satisfaction.

Provide user training and first-line support to SLA clients.

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.

Ensure timely and successful delivery of solutions according to customer needs and objectives.

Prepare SLA or other reports on client account status.

Collaborate with development teams to create Statements of Work as required.

Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed.

Identify and implement ways to increase customer service quality.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 5 years of experience in a performance improvement environment

Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering or equivalent

Software Engineering Management background

Ability to a excel in a dynamic, high-pressure environment.

The resilience to handle challenging feedback

Work history as a Business Process Engineer / Solutions Analyst.

Experience writing product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams.

Proven track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions.

Versatility and ability to thrive in innovative situations.

Understanding of underlying data requirements for digital processes.

Experience developing business cases.

UX and UI experience is desirable but not essential.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to facilitate client meetings and create high-quality work products.

Proficient in conducting detailed analysis using relevant tools.

Excellent problem-solving skills

COMMENTS:

