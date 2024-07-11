Senior Fintech Lead

Are you the fintech innovator we’ve been searching for? We’re looking for a Fintech Lead to push the boundaries of financial technology and create solutions that dazzle. If you can envision the future of finance and have the skills to bring it to life, apply now and let’s lead the fintech revolution!

The following general skills are required:

Fintech (Mobile Money, Insurance, Lending, XtraTime) knowledge

Telco knowledge

Administrative and IT

Learning on the job

Working in a diverse team under agile and dynamic environments

Keeping project status and feedback up to date

Managing budgets and forecasting costs with suppliers

General experience required in any of the following areas:

Experience working directly for or with digital mobile financial services platforms

and vendors in the service delivery space

Experience in IT, Fintech and Telecommunications

VAS and Digital, Fintech systems experience/ interaction

Basic scripting skills in any/ all of the following: Perl, Python, SQL, Linux/Unix Shells,

Office 365

Good database skills (SQL in particular) – Oracle preferable, but others such as

MySQL are fine

Solid understanding of networking and IP

OSI layer understanding and drawing parallels to current applications

Advantageous – SS7, SIGTRAN, SIP

Systems analysis and design

Some working knowledge of hardware and concepts such as EOL, EOS

Virtualisation and cloud experience are advantageous but not essential – on the job training will be available

Good document writing skills with the ability to map out user stories, use cases in a detailed, yet clear and concise manner in the context of doing Systems Analysis and design

Good record keeping skills with the ability to clearly map out System Procedures in a detailed, yet clear and concise manner

Good fintech architecture and planning understanding.

Hit Apply for more information!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

