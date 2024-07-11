Senior Java Developer

Jul 11, 2024

Calling all Java wizards! If you can whip up code faster than we can say ‘interest rate,’ we want you on our team-where every line of code counts, and every coffee break is a Java break Required Experience:

  • In depth knowledge on Oracle Commerce Modules. And hands on development experience on ATG Catalog, Order, Profiles and fulfilment modules.
  • Upgraded Oracle Commerce version from ATG10.1.2 to ATG11.3.2.
  • Experience on Java, J2EE, Servlet and JSPs.
  • Configuration of managed servers as Oracle WebLogic admin.
  • Implementation of third party integration through SOAP and REST APIs.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Java
  • J2EE
  • SOAP
  • REST

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

