Senior Java Developer

Calling all Java wizards! If you can whip up code faster than we can say ‘interest rate,’ we want you on our team-where every line of code counts, and every coffee break is a Java break Required Experience:
- In depth knowledge on Oracle Commerce Modules. And hands on development experience on ATG Catalog, Order, Profiles and fulfilment modules.
- Upgraded Oracle Commerce version from ATG10.1.2 to ATG11.3.2.
- Experience on Java, J2EE, Servlet and JSPs.
- Configuration of managed servers as Oracle WebLogic admin.
- Implementation of third party integration through SOAP and REST APIs.
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Java
- J2EE
- SOAP
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma