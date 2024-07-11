Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Calling all Java wizards! If you can whip up code faster than we can say ‘interest rate,’ we want you on our team-where every line of code counts, and every coffee break is a Java break Required Experience:

In depth knowledge on Oracle Commerce Modules. And hands on development experience on ATG Catalog, Order, Profiles and fulfilment modules.

Upgraded Oracle Commerce version from ATG10.1.2 to ATG11.3.2.

Experience on Java, J2EE, Servlet and JSPs.

Configuration of managed servers as Oracle WebLogic admin.

Implementation of third party integration through SOAP and REST APIs.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Java

J2EE

SOAP

REST

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

