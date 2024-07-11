Senior Mobile Software Engineer

Hire Resolve is seeking a Senior Mobile Software Engineer to work on the latest enterprise-level mobile apps. As a master in mobile application development, you will bring your deep understanding of mobile ecosystems, best practices, and user interface design to our dynamic team. You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your craft and make a significant impact in a collaborative and forward-thinking environment.

Responsibilities:



Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organizations

Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerization and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process

Using your experience with multiple systems and processes

Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation

Researching cutting-edge technologies and identifying ways to apply them to your project

Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation

Influencing change within the team

Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture

Working with teams to solve complex business problems and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more

Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

Mentoring and growing others

Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence

Galvanizing team members

Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs

Managing customer expectations

Identifying opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

Requirements:



A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or other Sciences

Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment

Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals

A commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices

Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies

Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies

An ability to architect and structure small projects

The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment

An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges, and be driven by excellence

Experience in interfacing with REST APIs

Experience deploying to the relevant app stores

Benefits:



Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases, and guaranteed bonuses

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer or Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

When applying via email please use “Senior Mobile Software Engineer”

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise if it matches your profile.

Desired Skills:

