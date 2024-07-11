Senior Mobile Software Engineer

Hire Resolve is seeking a Senior Mobile Software Engineer to work on the latest enterprise-level mobile apps. As a master in mobile application development, you will bring your deep understanding of mobile ecosystems, best practices, and user interface design to our dynamic team. You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your craft and make a significant impact in a collaborative and forward-thinking environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organizations
  • Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerization and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
  • Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
  • Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation
  • Researching cutting-edge technologies and identifying ways to apply them to your project
  • Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation
  • Influencing change within the team
  • Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture
  • Working with teams to solve complex business problems and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
  • Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
  • Mentoring and growing others
  • Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence
  • Galvanizing team members
  • Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
  • Managing customer expectations
  • Identifying opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
  • Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

Requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or other Sciences
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment
  • Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
  • A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
  • A commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
  • Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies
  • Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
  • An ability to architect and structure small projects
  • The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
  • To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
  • An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges, and be driven by excellence
  • Experience in interfacing with REST APIs
  • Experience deploying to the relevant app stores

Benefits:

  • Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums
  • A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases, and guaranteed bonuses
  • Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

