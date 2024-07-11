Hire Resolve is seeking a Senior Mobile Software Engineer to work on the latest enterprise-level mobile apps. As a master in mobile application development, you will bring your deep understanding of mobile ecosystems, best practices, and user interface design to our dynamic team. You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your craft and make a significant impact in a collaborative and forward-thinking environment.
Responsibilities:
- Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organizations
- Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerization and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
- Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
- Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation
- Researching cutting-edge technologies and identifying ways to apply them to your project
- Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation
- Influencing change within the team
- Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture
- Working with teams to solve complex business problems and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
- Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
- Mentoring and growing others
- Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence
- Galvanizing team members
- Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
- Managing customer expectations
- Identifying opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or other Sciences
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment
- Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
- A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
- A commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
- Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies
- Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
- An ability to architect and structure small projects
- The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
- To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
- An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges, and be driven by excellence
- Experience in interfacing with REST APIs
- Experience deploying to the relevant app stores
Benefits:
- Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums
- A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases, and guaranteed bonuses
- Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals
