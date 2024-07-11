Senior Software Engineer

Key Responsibilities
DELIVERY
- Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations
- Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
- Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
- Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation
- Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project
PEOPLE
- Demonstrating maturity and soft skills like time management and motivation
- Influencing change within your team
- Building relationships and collaborating within your team
- Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
- Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
CUSTOMER
- Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
- Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences
- Minimum 6 years of experience working as a mobile software engineer within an enterprise environment
- Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
- A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
- The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
- Proficiency in various technologies
- Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
- The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
- To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
- An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence
Desired Skills:
- Mobile applications
- Kotlin
- Java
- Flutter
- Native
- Ionic
- Room
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree