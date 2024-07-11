Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Jul 11, 2024

Key Responsibilities

DELIVERY

  • Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations
  • Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
  • Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
  • Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation
  • Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project

PEOPLE

  • Demonstrating maturity and soft skills like time management and motivation
  • Influencing change within your team
  • Building relationships and collaborating within your team
  • Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
  • Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

CUSTOMER

  • Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
  • Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
  • Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences
  • Minimum 6 years of experience working as a mobile software engineer within an enterprise environment
  • Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
  • A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
  • The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
  • Proficiency in various technologies
  • Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
  • The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
  • To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
  • An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile applications
  • Kotlin
  • Java
  • Flutter
  • Native
  • Ionic
  • Room

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position