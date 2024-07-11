Snr Web Developer

We are recruiting a Snr Web Developer to join the Centurion Head Office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma or Bachelor Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or related field.

4+ years experience as Web and/or Full Stack Developer.

Technician knowledge required: Typescript, Node JS, React JS and JavaScript; experience in Angular/React/Vue or similar frontend frameworks. Multiplatform frameworks: Cordova, Electron, Flutter

Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket

Experience with DBs like MySQL, SQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL

Strong Frontend experience: HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, XML, XHTML Development skills

Overview of duties

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions

Document software and designs, in particular business rules and key technical decisions

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors

Support IT governance and IMS procedures (Change Management, Incident Management, Development Lifecycle etc.)

Salary Bracket

R600 000 to R850 000 per annum CTC, depending on experience, qualification(s) and current/previous salary

Desired Skills:

full stack

Web Development

Learn more/Apply for this position