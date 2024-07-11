We are recruiting a Snr Web Developer to join the Centurion Head Office of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
National Diploma or Bachelor Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or related field.
4+ years experience as Web and/or Full Stack Developer.
Technician knowledge required: Typescript, Node JS, React JS and JavaScript; experience in Angular/React/Vue or similar frontend frameworks. Multiplatform frameworks: Cordova, Electron, Flutter
Hands on experience on REST APIs, GraphQL and WebSocket
Experience with DBs like MySQL, SQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL
Strong Frontend experience: HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, XML, XHTML Development skills
Overview of duties
Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions
Document software and designs, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems
Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors
Support IT governance and IMS procedures (Change Management, Incident Management, Development Lifecycle etc.)
Salary Bracket
R600 000 to R850 000 per annum CTC, depending on experience, qualification(s) and current/previous salary
Desired Skills:
- full stack
- Web Development