Software Developer C#.NET – Western Cape George

C# Developer – George, Garden route

Office based.

Listen up!. We’re on the hunt for a developer who’s not just good, but Iron Man-level exceptional. If you live life in the fast lane, have a zest for the extraordinary, and laugh in the face of challenges, you might be our next coding genius. We need someone with the guts, grit, and genius to take on anything thrown their way-and come out on top. You thrive on empowering others, carry yourself with honor, and understand true ownership. Our client’s creed? Focus, tenacity, discipline, resilience, and relationships. If these aren’t just words but your DNA, then suit up. They are about to revolutionize Insurtech, and we need you on the front lines. Ready to make history?

About our client:

The company is not just a software development company; they are a dynamic force transforming the insurance industry through innovative, customer-centric solutions. Nestled in the picturesque city of George, they combine international reach with a local touch, making a real difference in how people connect with technology.

Why them?

Beautiful Location: Live and work in the heart of the Garden Route, surrounded by stunning landscapes.

Purpose-Driven: Join a company that values making a positive impact through technology.

Strong Team Bond: Be part of a close-knit team of experts in development, project management, and quality assurance.

Career Growth: Grow your skills and advance your career in a supportive environment.

Tech Stack:

C#

Dapper

JavaScript

ASP.Net

MVC

MS SQL & T-SQL Scripting

MS SQL Database Design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

.Net Core 3.1

Azure DevOps

What they are looking for:

Passionate Technologists: You love coding and have a strong work ethic.

Experienced Developers: 5+ years in software development.

Effective Communicators: Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Analytical Thinkers: Strong ability to analyze information and solve problems.

Adaptable Professionals: Thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Organized and Detail-Oriented: Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Resilient and Proactive: Display resilience, tenacity, and the ability to foster positive relationships.

Skills You’ll Need:

Highly self-motivated and able to work independently

Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Strong critical and analytical thinking.

Effective time management and ability to prioritize tasks.

Ability to handle pressure and frequent changes.

Perks of Working with them:

Work-Life Balance: Enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of the Garden Route while working on cutting-edge projects.

Professional Development: Continuous learning opportunities and career advancement.

Innovative Environment: Be part of a team that embraces new ideas and technologies.

If you’re excited about technology and ready to make an impact, This is the place for you. Join them and be part of a team that’s shaping the future of insurance through innovative software solutions.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Software Development

Azure

Asp.Net

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position