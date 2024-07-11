Software Tester (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

STRICTLY REMOTE

Candidates can work from anywhere in South Africa

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join our development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues

Activities will include:

Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;

Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;

Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;

Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;

Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;

Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;

Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Skills and Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;

Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;

Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;

Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;

Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;

Proficient in using version control systems like Git;

Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;

Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;

Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;

Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;

Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;

ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal-opportunity employer.

Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.

Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and e-commerce solutions. We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.

Learn more/Apply for this position