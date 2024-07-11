Software Tester (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

STRICTLY REMOTE
Candidates can work from anywhere in South Africa
We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join our development team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our C# MVC web application and REST API. This role involves planning, creating, and executing tests, reporting on test results, and collaborating with developers to resolve issues
Activities will include:
- Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases;
- Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing;
- Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver;
- Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution;
- Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution;
- Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results;
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective;
- Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing;
- Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs;
- Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail;
- Ability to perform both manual and automated testing;
- Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver;
- Proficient in using version control systems like Git;
- Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end, regression;
- Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts;
- Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello;
- Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial;
- Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI;
- ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- Testing Automation
- Manual Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal-opportunity employer.
Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East.
Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and e-commerce solutions. We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.