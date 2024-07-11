Systems Integrator

Jul 11, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Help other developers, analysts, and designers come up with ideas for and create new software applications.
  • Schedule the various stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC).
  • Help with the creation and documenting of software specs and needs.
  • Examine and record the needs of software users.
  • Perform research on new languages, standards, and software for application
  • Development to aid with development and procurement initiatives.
  • Suggest, plan, and carry out software upgrades and improvements.
  • Consistently create, translate, and code software applications and programs in accordance with requirements.
  • Conduct and track software performance tests on both new and current programs to identify problem areas, fix mistakes, and do general debugging.
  • Conduct in-depth analyses of test results and provide recommendations for fixing issues.
  • Create data and draft reports on the state of the programming process for management and/or team members.
  • Participate in the creation and upkeep of user guides and manuals.
  • Create programming scripts as needed to improve the operation, interoperability and/or aesthetics of the business applications.
  • To aid in the development and procurement processes, conduct research on new application development software packages, languages, and standards.
  • Make suggestions for, plan, and carry out software upgrades.

Non-Negotiables

  • Responsible for IPT Voice and Analog Gateways, maintenance, upgrades, refresh, troubleshooting, etc.
  • Responsible for technical support of the Organizations Cisco Unified Collaboration related technologies. Updating of as-built documentation of infrastructure and work instructions
  • Generation and activation of security certificates for the relevant Cisco products as per vendor best practice
  • Identification of any potential risks prior, during and after implementation of solutions
  • On time Certification of relevant products supported.
  • Knowledge share, coaching and mentoring of L1-L2 engineers on a regular basis.
  • Drafting and sharing of best practice documents
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Presentation skills
  • The ability to work overtime when required
  • The ability to work outside of South Africa for short periods of time when required

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric and a tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science, or equivalent; (NQF level 7)
  • Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist
  • Microsoft Certified Professional Developer
  • Minimum of 4 years of experience directly related to Systems Integration
  • Working technical knowledge of programming languages, including:
  • Experience working with enterprise applications
  • Experience working with mobile app development
  • Hands-on experience working in integrated development environments
  • Extensive experience with Windows operating systems.
  • Extensive experience with SQL databases
  • Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies.
  • Hands-on software troubleshooting experience.
  • Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws

Desired Skills:

  • IPT Voice
  • Analog Gateways
  • JavaScript
  • C#
  • Angular
  • MVC
  • Bootstrap

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

