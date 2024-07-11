Systems Integrator

Key Responsibilities
- Help other developers, analysts, and designers come up with ideas for and create new software applications.
- Schedule the various stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC).
- Help with the creation and documenting of software specs and needs.
- Examine and record the needs of software users.
- Perform research on new languages, standards, and software for application
- Development to aid with development and procurement initiatives.
- Suggest, plan, and carry out software upgrades and improvements.
- Consistently create, translate, and code software applications and programs in accordance with requirements.
- Conduct and track software performance tests on both new and current programs to identify problem areas, fix mistakes, and do general debugging.
- Conduct in-depth analyses of test results and provide recommendations for fixing issues.
- Create data and draft reports on the state of the programming process for management and/or team members.
- Participate in the creation and upkeep of user guides and manuals.
- Create programming scripts as needed to improve the operation, interoperability and/or aesthetics of the business applications.
- To aid in the development and procurement processes, conduct research on new application development software packages, languages, and standards.
- Make suggestions for, plan, and carry out software upgrades.
Non-Negotiables
- Responsible for IPT Voice and Analog Gateways, maintenance, upgrades, refresh, troubleshooting, etc.
- Responsible for technical support of the Organizations Cisco Unified Collaboration related technologies. Updating of as-built documentation of infrastructure and work instructions
- Generation and activation of security certificates for the relevant Cisco products as per vendor best practice
- Identification of any potential risks prior, during and after implementation of solutions
- On time Certification of relevant products supported.
- Knowledge share, coaching and mentoring of L1-L2 engineers on a regular basis.
- Drafting and sharing of best practice documents
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Presentation skills
- The ability to work overtime when required
- The ability to work outside of South Africa for short periods of time when required
Minimum Requirements
- Matric and a tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science, or equivalent; (NQF level 7)
- Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist
- Microsoft Certified Professional Developer
- Minimum of 4 years of experience directly related to Systems Integration
- Working technical knowledge of programming languages, including:
- Experience working with enterprise applications
- Experience working with mobile app development
- Hands-on experience working in integrated development environments
- Extensive experience with Windows operating systems.
- Extensive experience with SQL databases
- Solid working knowledge of current Internet technologies.
- Hands-on software troubleshooting experience.
- Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws
Desired Skills:
- IPT Voice
- Analog Gateways
- JavaScript
- C#
- Angular
- MVC
- Bootstrap
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree