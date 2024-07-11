Our client, in the IT Industry, is currently looking to employ an UX Specialist to their Port Elizabeth office-based team.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Graphic Design, or a related field.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in UX design, preferably in a digital agency or technology company.
- Proficiency in design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, or similar.
- Strong portfolio showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects.
- Excellent understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
- Experience with user research methods and data analysis tools.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills.
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.
- Familiarity with accessibility standards and guidelines (e.g., WCAG).
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Design and optimise user interfaces for our website and mobile applications.
- Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to communicate design ideas effectively.
- Collaborate with graphic designers and front-end developer to implement designs.
- Map out and design comprehensive customer journeys to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.
- Identify pain points and opportunities to streamline user interactions.
- Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights into user behaviour and preferences.
- Analyse web analytics and user feedback to inform design decisions.
- Utilise data to iterate and improve designs continuously.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.
- Propose innovative design solutions to improve user experience and meet business objectives.
- Create and maintain design documentation, including style guides and design systems.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- applications
- graphic design
- UX
- sketch