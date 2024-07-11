UX Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jul 11, 2024

Our client, in the IT Industry, is currently looking to employ an UX Specialist to their Port Elizabeth office-based team.

An exciting career awaits you!
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Graphic Design, or a related field.
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in UX design, preferably in a digital agency or technology company.
  • Proficiency in design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, or similar.
  • Strong portfolio showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects.
  • Excellent understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
  • Experience with user research methods and data analysis tools.
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills.
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.
  • Familiarity with accessibility standards and guidelines (e.g., WCAG).

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Design and optimise user interfaces for our website and mobile applications.
  • Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to communicate design ideas effectively.
  • Collaborate with graphic designers and front-end developer to implement designs.
  • Map out and design comprehensive customer journeys to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.
  • Identify pain points and opportunities to streamline user interactions.
  • Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights into user behaviour and preferences.
  • Analyse web analytics and user feedback to inform design decisions.
  • Utilise data to iterate and improve designs continuously.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.
  • Propose innovative design solutions to improve user experience and meet business objectives.
  • Create and maintain design documentation, including style guides and design systems.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • applications
  • graphic design
  • UX
  • sketch

