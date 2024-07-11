UX Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, in the IT Industry, is currently looking to employ an UX Specialist to their Port Elizabeth office-based team.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Graphic Design , or a related field.

in , or a related field. Minimum of 3 years of experience in UX design , preferably in a digital agency or technology company.

, preferably in a digital agency or technology company. Proficiency in design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma , or similar.

, or similar. Strong portfolio showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects.

showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects. Excellent understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.

Experience with user research methods and data analysis tools .

and . Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.

is a plus. Familiarity with accessibility standards and guidelines (e.g., WCAG).

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Design and optimise user interfaces for our website and mobile applications.

Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to communicate design ideas effectively.

Collaborate with graphic designers and front-end developer to implement designs.

Map out and design comprehensive customer journeys to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.

Identify pain points and opportunities to streamline user interactions.

Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights into user behaviour and preferences.

Analyse web analytics and user feedback to inform design decisions.

Utilise data to iterate and improve designs continuously.

Stay up-to-date with the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.

Propose innovative design solutions to improve user experience and meet business objectives.

Create and maintain design documentation, including style guides and design systems.

