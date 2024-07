Web Applications Developer

The post holder will be responsible for designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining SharePoint solutions, web applications, custom software solutions, and automate business processes using the Microsoft technology stack.

Desired Skills:

PowerApps Applications

Power Automate Workflows.

Web Applications Development

Microsoft Power Platforms and SharePoint Development

JavaScript

HTML5

SQL Server

CSS3

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

Learn more/Apply for this position