Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT POSITION – GAUTENG – 12 MONTHS – SNR BUSINESS ANALYST. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

Our client in the centre of Pretoria, a financial institute has a vacancy for a Senior Business Analyst on a 12 month contract basis.

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis and document requirements in a manner that is suitable for business information and technology solutions; this includes but is not limited to:

Identifying systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into solution requirements and conveying the business and functional requirements into the development.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business.

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information System/Computer Engineering).

Diploma in Business Analysis.

Minimum eight years’ experience in Business Analysis.

Deep proven experience with Securities Finance Transactions, Securities Lending and Borrowing, and Collateral Management solutions development projects.

Knowledge, experience and qualifications in Financial Markets.

Experience with Financial Sector industry-wide Regulatory and/or Compliance projects.

Experience in business optimisation, problem-solving, or strategic solution roles with progressive responsibility, preferably within the financial markets and investment/asset management environment.

Experience gathering and consolidating requirements from cross-functional groups.

Ability to work under pressure and meet constantly changing timelines.

Exceptional process and organisational skills with the ability to mobilise change.

Advanced knowledge of unified modelling language (UML) and structured system analysis and design methodology (SSADM).

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of financial messaging (viz. ISO20022), extensible markup language (XML) and application programming interface (API) usage.

Experience working with data, data governance, treasury or capital markets systems.

Deep knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC).

Skilled in business process analysis, design and documentation.

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail)

Skilled in using modelling tools.

Analytical thinking ability.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Facilitation skills.

Quality orientation.

Negotiation skills.

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.

Strong team player.

Motivated self-starter.

Enterprising.

All the required deliverables related to the Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring Knowledge Area;

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Elicitation and Collaboration Knowledge Area;

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Lifecycle Management Knowledge Area;

All the required deliverables related to the Strategy Analysis Knowledge Area;

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Analysis and Design Definition Knowledge Area;

All the required deliverables related to the Solution Evaluation Knowledge Area;

Participate in Solutions Quality Assurance;

Training documentation; and

Training and knowledge transfer documentation.

